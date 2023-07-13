Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa returns to her family

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen testing times for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) who is given the big opportunity of fulfilling her dreams. She is all set to fly along with Malti Devi to USA, to take her dance career ahead. However, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is dealing with huge stress. On one hand, he is suffering heartbreak with his love Anupamaa going away from him. On the other hand, Anu’s deteriorating condition has left him shattered. Even with all his problems, Anuj has stopped himself from stopping Anupamaa’s big leap. He has not told her anything about Anu’s condition.

The coming episode will however, see Anupamaa taking a big decision. She will talk to Anuj after her immigration wherein Anuj will bid her an emotional adieu. But in the background, she will hear the cries of Anu. She will be startled. Anupamaa will be worried for Anu. She will enter the flight but will have a sudden realization that she cannot go away from her daughter.

Anupamaa will take the big decision of getting back to her family.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

