Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa returns to her family

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will seen engaging drama with Anupamaa finally realizing that she cannot go away from Anu and Anuj. What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jul,2023 12:56:07
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa returns to her family 833297

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen testing times for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) who is given the big opportunity of fulfilling her dreams. She is all set to fly along with Malti Devi to USA, to take her dance career ahead. However, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is dealing with huge stress. On one hand, he is suffering heartbreak with his love Anupamaa going away from him. On the other hand, Anu’s deteriorating condition has left him shattered. Even with all his problems, Anuj has stopped himself from stopping Anupamaa’s big leap. He has not told her anything about Anu’s condition.

The coming episode will however, see Anupamaa taking a big decision. She will talk to Anuj after her immigration wherein Anuj will bid her an emotional adieu. But in the background, she will hear the cries of Anu. She will be startled. Anupamaa will be worried for Anu. She will enter the flight but will have a sudden realization that she cannot go away from her daughter.

Anupamaa will take the big decision of getting back to her family.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

