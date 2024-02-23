Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa saves Adhya

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) going through an emotional trauma after the departure of Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) from their house. Adhya fought with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and expressed her desire that she did not want to see Anupamaa in the house again.

On the other hand, we saw Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) going through her own sorrow, thinking about Anuj and Adhya. Anuj will, in the coming episode see that Adhya is not in the house. He will frantically try to reach her, but the fact will be that Adhya would have run away from home. She will be on the streets, with a goon trying to get close to her. She will be scared, trying her best to run away from the man.

Anuj will call both Shruti and Anupamaa to find out whether Adhya is with any of them. Anupamaa will spot Adhya being in trouble on the road and will bash up the man in anger. She will hit the man and safeguard Adhya. Adhya will be in a panic mode and will hug on seeing her mother.

Anupamaa will console her child and will take her to a safe place.

Anupamaa Ep 1203 22nd February Written Episode Update

Pakhi expressed her wish to marry Tapish. This shocked Vanraj and he threatened her.

What will happen next?

