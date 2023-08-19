Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa witnesses Adhik slapping Pakhi

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) not being aware of Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) and Adhik’s (Adhik Mehta) marital disturbances. Romil knows of this fact and wants to reveal it to Anupamaa to seek revenge for the humiliation that he faced at the hands of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa.

As we know, the Shah house too has its own problems with Dimpy being hellbent on separating Samar from his own family. However, the efforts of Vanraj and Samar have brought them closer again.

The coming episode will see Adhik and Pakhi having a huge fight. Adhik will accuse Pakhi of trying to get into the good books of Anuj by working well. Pakhi will blame Adhik and his sister for ruining Anuj’s position in the business industry. At the same time, Romil will observe them fighting, and will ask Anupamaa to go and have a look at Pakhi. Anupamaa will enter the room right in time when Adhik will slap Pakhi. Anupamaa will be shocked to see this sight.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.