Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa's Dance Academy gets sealed

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) coming back to her family, and to her daughter Anu. Anupamaa gave a cute surprise to Anu by setting up a Princess Land. Anuj and Anupamaa danced along with Anu, and brought back the smile on Anu’s face. As we know, Anupamaa has called for a big problem by making Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) unhappy and by cancelling her tour.

The first big blow will happen when Anupamaa’s Dance Academy will get sealed. The coming episode will see Samar being in tension as the concerned members will come and seal the premise. They will claim that the academy is being held illegally.

Vanraj and Samar will try to talk to the people, but there will be no hope. On the other hand, Anupamaa will tell Anuj that nothing can be sorted out by getting angry and that she will go to Malti Devi and personally apologize.

Will Anupamaa be successful?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

