Anupamaa Spoiler: Destiny paves the way for Anupamaa’s re-entry into Anuj’s house; Anupamaa worried

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) being treated in the hospital after she suffered a bullet hit when the terrorists attacked the school. As we know, Shruti was critical and the doctor gave the shocking news of her being unable to conceive in the future. Adhya erupted in anger at Anupamaa and did not allow Anupamaa to come anywhere near Shruti.

The upcoming episode will see Adhya’s mental health going for a toss. The audience will be shocked to see Adhya’s panic attack reaching its peak, with the doctors not able to control her mental fragility. She will also try to kill herself in one such situation and this will create panic waves for Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). With Shruti needing rest, Anuj will have no option but to call Anupamaa home to take care of Adhya.

Anuj and Anupamaa will have an emotional meetup where Anuj will weep thinking of Adhya and will plead for Anupamaa’s help to take care of her. He will ask Anupamaa to come home.

Anupamaa Ep 1265 24th April Written Episode Update

Anupamaa went to meet Shruti at the hospital. But Adhya stopped her and did not allow her to go in. Adhya blamed Anupamaa for all the mess in their lives.

What will happen now?

