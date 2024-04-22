Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Dimple elopes from Shah house with Ansh

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Dimple running away from the Shah house with her son Ansh, in order to keep him with her. Read this track information here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein the Shah family went back to India. While Paritosh and family missed them, they got caught in another major problem when terrorists attacked Adhya and Pari’s school. As we know, in the shootout that occurred, Anupamaa saved Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) from being shot, but the bullet hit Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal). She was rushed to the hospital where she was claimed to be critical. To top it, Adhya’s mental stability went for a toss again. She was weak in her mind and did not leave any stone unturned in holding Anupamaa responsible again.

As for Anupamaa, destiny played a cruel game with her being at the receiving end yet again, for prioritizing her blood relation, in this instance, Pari over Adhya.

The upcoming episode will see the Shah family facing yet another setback. As we know, Vanraj promised that he will go home and talk about the wedding of Dimple (Nishi Saxena) and Tapish (Kanwar Amar). However, on reaching home, things will change and his opinion about Dimple’s future will also see a change. Dimple will be worried over her son Ansh’s future. She will take him along and will elope from the house, to be away from Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu Pandey) eyes.

Anupamaa Ep 1262 21st April Written Episode Update

Shruti got shot and was rushed to the hospital where the doctors claimed that she was critical. Adhya blamed Anupamaa for this mishap. Anupamaa found herself at crossroads again.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

