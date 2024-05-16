Anupamaa Spoiler: Dimple remembers her past trauma; feels guilty

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being determined to handle her responsibilities as a mother to Adhya even while handling the responsibilities at the recently reopened restaurant. We saw how Adhya attained her puberty and Anupamaa dealt with the pain that came along with this happy development. While Anupamaa took care of Adhya’s problems, she also was determined to do well at the restaurant where she holds a bigger responsibility of being a partner.

The upcoming drama will see Dimple (Nishi Saxena) and Tapish (Kunwar Amar) coming out of a movie hall at night, when they would encounter a few goons. Dimple will recognize one in the group to be the same guy who had raped her earlier. She will be frozen in shock and fear while Tapish will try to fight them off.

Adhik (Adhik Mehta) who will see them in problem, will come to their rescue. Both Adhik and Tapish will send the goons off. But for Dimple, this incident will give a clear reminder of the past where she was brutally raped. She will fear the worst and will want to tell the truth about that horrifying incident to Tapish. However, Adhik will stop her from bringing up dead skeletons from the closet.

Anupamaa Ep 1287 15th May Written Episode Update

Anupmaaa was asked personal questions about facing failure in both of her marriages at the interview. Anupamaa held her head high and gave it back to the media with all dignity.

Will Dimpy feel guilty of hiding her past from Tapish?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.