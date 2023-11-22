Anupamaa Spoiler: Dimpy relives her past trauma

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj taking the big decision of bringing Baa and Babuji to the Kapadia house, so that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) can remain less stressed and take good care of them. Anupamaa was grateful to Anuj for giving her such a good surprise. Meanwhile, we saw how Malti Devi vowed to ruin every relationship that was close to Anuj.

The coming episode will see Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) reliving her past trauma. At night, Dimpy will get scared when two young men will tease her near the gate of her house. She will run in and lock herself inside the house. However, there will be constant phone calls and knocks at the door. Dimpy will go and have a look at Kavya but she will be sleeping. Dimpy will not know what to do. She will get so scared that she will drag the sofa and couches and block the entrance door with them.

As we know, Dimpy was earlier raped and was a rape victim. This trauma will revisit her and she will hold a knife in her hand to attack the person coming into the house.

The next morning, Kavya will be shocked to see Dimpy sleeping on the floor with the knife in her hand and the couches being moved to the entrance door.

Kavya will pacify her and will take care of her.

