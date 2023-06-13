ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Leela creates the first big problem for Dimple

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Leela starting a ruckus at the Shah house to trouble Dimple. Read to know more.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jun,2023 11:25:43
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being given the big responsibilty of heading Malti Devi’s team in the USA. Malti Devi has clearly told Anupamaa to not fall prey to her responsibilities at home and rather follow her instincts and take her caree seriously. As we know, the wedding of Samar and Dimple is over. But Leela and Dimple who are totally against each other, are waiting for one opportunity to ruin the happiness for the other.

The coming episode will see Baa taking the first step to creating a big problem for the newly wed couple Samar and Dimple. Yea, Baa will not allow Samar and Dimpls to have their first night. She will rather ask Dimple to sleep with her as Babuji is not in town.

Dimple will get wild and willl scold Samar for accepting whatever Baa said.

What will happen next? Will Baa and Dimple spoil Anupamaa’s plan?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

