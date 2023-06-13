Anupamaa Spoiler: Leela creates the first big problem for Dimple

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being given the big responsibilty of heading Malti Devi’s team in the USA. Malti Devi has clearly told Anupamaa to not fall prey to her responsibilities at home and rather follow her instincts and take her caree seriously. As we know, the wedding of Samar and Dimple is over. But Leela and Dimple who are totally against each other, are waiting for one opportunity to ruin the happiness for the other.

The coming episode will see Baa taking the first step to creating a big problem for the newly wed couple Samar and Dimple. Yea, Baa will not allow Samar and Dimpls to have their first night. She will rather ask Dimple to sleep with her as Babuji is not in town.

Dimple will get wild and willl scold Samar for accepting whatever Baa said.

What will happen next? Will Baa and Dimple spoil Anupamaa’s plan?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

