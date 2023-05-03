ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya requests Anuj to not leave her

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Maaya opening up her feelings of love before Anuj and trying to stop him from going back to Anupamaa.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 May,2023 14:50:50
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya requests Anuj to not leave her

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) all set to meet. As we know, Anuj has sent out the very important message to Anupamaa that he will surely get back to her. Anupamaa is thrilled and eagerly waiting for that moment. Choti Anu is also happy that finally, the day has come when her parents Anuj and Anupamaa will end their fight.

The coming episode will see both Anuj and Anupamaa awaiting the big day. Anuj will start to pack his bags, and this will however, intensify the tension of Maaya (Chahat Pandey). Maaya will finally have no option but to open up about her feelings before Anuj. She will plead before Anuj to not leave her alone. She will ask for a life with Anuj. But Anuj will be very clear and will tell her that he loves only Anupamaa and he cannot do anything about it.

Will Maaya be adamant in love?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's closeness with Abhir irks Ruhi
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's closeness with Abhir irks Ruhi
Star Plus To Bring For Its Audience A New Show Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain Based On The Lovestory Of Bollywood Star Couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Star Plus To Bring For Its Audience A New Show Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain Based On The Lovestory Of Bollywood Star Couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Pandya Store Spoiler: OMG!! Dhara gets kidnapped
Pandya Store Spoiler: OMG!! Dhara gets kidnapped
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (24 - 30 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (24 - 30 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shivank tricks Dhara
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shivank tricks Dhara
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Spoiler: Armaan and Veer capture Kavya
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Spoiler: Armaan and Veer capture Kavya
Latest Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan talks about direction and writing plans
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan talks about direction and writing plans
Pranali Rathod Looks Mesmerizing In Mirror; Check Out
Pranali Rathod Looks Mesmerizing In Mirror; Check Out
Rashmika Mandanna shares her honest opinion about Shah Rukh Khan, come check out
Rashmika Mandanna shares her honest opinion about Shah Rukh Khan, come check out
Dhruv Tara actress Riya Sharma REVEALS her favourite exercise
Dhruv Tara actress Riya Sharma REVEALS her favourite exercise
Maldives special bikini transitional reel ft. Pooja Hegde
Maldives special bikini transitional reel ft. Pooja Hegde
Tara Sutaria's Sizzling Beach Vibes In Backless Bralette; Fan Says Tareef Karu Kya...
Tara Sutaria's Sizzling Beach Vibes In Backless Bralette; Fan Says Tareef Karu Kya...
Read Latest News