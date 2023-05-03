Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya requests Anuj to not leave her

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Maaya opening up her feelings of love before Anuj and trying to stop him from going back to Anupamaa.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) all set to meet. As we know, Anuj has sent out the very important message to Anupamaa that he will surely get back to her. Anupamaa is thrilled and eagerly waiting for that moment. Choti Anu is also happy that finally, the day has come when her parents Anuj and Anupamaa will end their fight.

The coming episode will see both Anuj and Anupamaa awaiting the big day. Anuj will start to pack his bags, and this will however, intensify the tension of Maaya (Chahat Pandey). Maaya will finally have no option but to open up about her feelings before Anuj. She will plead before Anuj to not leave her alone. She will ask for a life with Anuj. But Anuj will be very clear and will tell her that he loves only Anupamaa and he cannot do anything about it.

Will Maaya be adamant in love?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

