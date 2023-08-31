Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut will see Kavya finally being overcome by guilt and telling the truth about her baby to the Shah family. What will happen now? Read to know how situations force Kavya to come out with the truth.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) returning home after her hospital stay. As we know, a huge rift happened in the house with Dimpy again being in the limelight. Kavya had an accidental fall that put her pregnancy in problem. We saw Vanraj worrying for Kavya and the baby. But Vanraj was not able to accept with a broad mind that he can be the father to the child.

At this juncture, Kavya is feeling very guilty of hiding this big secret of her kid not being Vanraj’s with the family. Finally the coming episode will see the bubble bursting with Kavya deciding to tell Baa and everyone in the house about the big truth. Anupamaa’s arrival in the house will further strengthen Kavya’s need to reveal the truth. Kavya will have an emotional outburst after which she will tell all that the kid id Anirudh’s.

How will the entire family react to this?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.