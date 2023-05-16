ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Spoiler: Ouch!! Anu to behave rudely with Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anuj and Anupamaa meeting again. However Anu's changed rude reaction on seeing Anupamaa will be perplexing.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 May,2023 10:58:59
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen twists galore in the last few weeks. The separation of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) has kindled a lot of curiosity and eagerness in fans. While fans wanted to see Anuj and Anupamaa’s reunion, that did not happen. Maaya (Chahat Pandey) played her dirty game and held Anuj and Anu to herself. We have seen Anupamaa grow in mind and look for a professional betterment. She has now joined Guru Malti Devi in her dance team. Malti Devi has given an offer to Anupamaa that she will have to come to the USA for three years.

Meanwhile, the Shahs are busy working out the intricacies related to Samar and Dimple’s wedding. The message of Anuj to Dimpy that he would come to bless her at her wedding was shocking to see.

The coming episode will again see Anuj and Anupamaa coming face to face at the function. While Anuj and Anupamaa will have a rather silent locking of eyes, Anu will be all the weirder in her behaviour towards Anupamaa. The child who adored and loved Anupamaa like anything will be rude and will give cold vibes to Anupamaa.

Anupamaa will be stunned to see Anu’s changed behaviour towards her and will even try to question her.

Is all this an effect of Maaya’s troubles?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

