Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi gets a legal notice

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) trying to handle his emotions in the right way. He is not able to get out of his memories related to Anupamaa. However, he also remembers the shocking decision of Adhya that if he chooses Anupamaa, he will lose his daughter. Caught in a dilemma, Anuj does not know what to do.

At this juncture, we saw Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) too struggling to come to terms with her past. Amidst this, she is drawn towards her granddaughter Pari regularly. Kinjal and Paritosh request Anupamaa to stay in their house and also quit her job. However, Anupamaa refuses to do so.

The coming episode will see Pakhi (Chandni Bhagwanani) face a shocker. She will receive a legal notice which will be from Adhik (Adhik Mehta). Adhik would have registered a legal case to get the custody of Ishani. As we know, Pakhi has been rough with Adhik and has not allowed him to meet his daughter regularly. Adhik who misses his daughter now wants to get her custody. He was seen threatening Vanraj of its consequences earlier.

Anupamaa Ep 1181 31st January Written Episode Update

Shruti enquired with Anuj about his difference with Adhya and wanted to know the reason. Anuj, however, lied to Shruti, thus covering up the big reason of him meeting Anupamaa.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.