Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi's emotional request to Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show will see Pakhi urging Anupamaa to get back in Anuj's life.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists with Barkha playing her game tactfully to ruin the future for Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). However, we saw how smartly Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) handled the situation and foresaw what Barkha was trying to do. Pakhi’s decision to stay at the Kapadia house created a panic moment for Barkha.

When the situation brought about both Anuj and Anupamaa to be present at the office, Barkha saw to it that Anuj and Anupamaa come to the office at different times, so that they do not meet each other.

However, yet again, Pakhi will be seen playing spoilsport. She will create a situation wherein both Anuj and Anupamaa will arrive at the office at the same time.

Pakhi will also personally meet her mother Anupamaa. The emotional moment will see Pakhi telling Anupamaa the truth of Barkha playing her game. She will reveal Barkha’s intention that she does not want to see Anuj and Anupamaa getting reunited. Pakhi will urge Anupamaa to set things right between her and Anuj. She will tell Anupamaa that love needs to succeed.

What will Anupamaa do? What will be the outcome of Anuj and Anupamaa’s meetup?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.