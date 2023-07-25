ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Spoiler: Samar signs Malti Devi's contract

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Samar taking the drastic step of signing Malti Devi's contract and going against his own mother.

25 Jul,2023
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists that have challenged Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) to the extreme. Now, Anupamaa will face another supreme battle, where her motherhood with be put to test. Yes, Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) vowed to take to task the same mother’s love that dissuades Anupamaa from going to the USA.

Malti Devi has taken Samar (Sagar Parekh) as her main trump card. As we know, Malti Devi got the Dance Academy of Anupamaa, which was run by Samar sealed. Later, she saw to it that Samar did not get any other job in the market. Now, she has enticed Samar’s wife, Dimple (Nishi Saxena) into making Samar accept her job.

The coming episode will see Samar bowing down to pressure. He will be forced to sign Malti Devi’s agreement that he will dance only for Gurukul. Samar will be seen breaking this news to his family, which will shock everyone. Anupamaa will realize what Malti Devi wants to achieve by trapping Samar.

However, Samar will revolt against his family and tell them that he does not want to be good like Anupamaa.

What will happen to Samar now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

