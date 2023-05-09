ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Shocking!! Kavya leaves Shah house

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Kavya leaving the Shah house after her fight with Vanraj. As we know, Vanraj wants Anupamaa back in his life and has had problems with Kavya.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 May,2023 13:20:15
Anupamaa Spoiler: Shocking!! Kavya leaves Shah house

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama that has shattered the anticipation and expectation of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). The much-awaited union of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa did not happen as Anuj refused to come at the last moment even without stating any reason. We saw how Anupamaa was disappointed, but also put an end to her expectations and told all that she will lead her own life without any man, and does not need either Anuj or Vanraj.

At the Shah house, both Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and Kinjal will try to reason out and tell all that they need to look at the reason why Anuj did not turn up. As we know, Anuj called Anupamaa and told her that he finds happiness with Maaya and Anu and that he will not get back. Anupamaa too was not bothered to know the reason, after receiving this setback. But Vanraj will stop the discussion about why Anuj did not come.

As we know, Vanraj had earlier asked Kavya to get out of his house. But Kavya had then found support in Kinjal, Samar and Dimple. Now, she will decide that she needs to start her life afresh. She will pack her bags and will be shown leaving the Shah house.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Exclusive: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Ritu Vasishtha to enter Yeh Hai Chahatein
Exclusive: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Ritu Vasishtha to enter Yeh Hai Chahatein
Exclusive: Vaibhavi Mahajan to enter Teri Meri Doriyaann
Exclusive: Vaibhavi Mahajan to enter Teri Meri Doriyaann
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 - 7 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 - 7 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu to fight for Abhir's custody
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu to fight for Abhir's custody
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa declares her free-bird status
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa declares her free-bird status
Maitree Spoiler: Harsh to come in as Maitree's saviour
Maitree Spoiler: Harsh to come in as Maitree's saviour
Latest Stories
Come fall in love with Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna, here's how
Come fall in love with Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna, here's how
Mahira Sharma Wishes Speedy Recovery To Shraddha Arya
Mahira Sharma Wishes Speedy Recovery To Shraddha Arya
Ananya Panday Grabs Attention At An Event With Her 'Balti' Bag
Ananya Panday Grabs Attention At An Event With Her 'Balti' Bag
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi runs away from orphanage, comes to Kohli house
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi runs away from orphanage, comes to Kohli house
Salman Khan Death Threat Case: Mumbai Police issues lookout against man accused of using gangster Goldy Brar's name
Salman Khan Death Threat Case: Mumbai Police issues lookout against man accused of using gangster Goldy Brar's name
I feel sexy all the time: Jayshree Soni
I feel sexy all the time: Jayshree Soni
Read Latest News