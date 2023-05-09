Anupamaa Spoiler: Shocking!! Kavya leaves Shah house

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Kavya leaving the Shah house after her fight with Vanraj. As we know, Vanraj wants Anupamaa back in his life and has had problems with Kavya.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama that has shattered the anticipation and expectation of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). The much-awaited union of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa did not happen as Anuj refused to come at the last moment even without stating any reason. We saw how Anupamaa was disappointed, but also put an end to her expectations and told all that she will lead her own life without any man, and does not need either Anuj or Vanraj.

At the Shah house, both Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and Kinjal will try to reason out and tell all that they need to look at the reason why Anuj did not turn up. As we know, Anuj called Anupamaa and told her that he finds happiness with Maaya and Anu and that he will not get back. Anupamaa too was not bothered to know the reason, after receiving this setback. But Vanraj will stop the discussion about why Anuj did not come.

As we know, Vanraj had earlier asked Kavya to get out of his house. But Kavya had then found support in Kinjal, Samar and Dimple. Now, she will decide that she needs to start her life afresh. She will pack her bags and will be shown leaving the Shah house.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.