Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti proposes to meet Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) being concerned for each other after their emotional meetup. Anupamaa believes that she has ruined the happy life of Anuj, Shruti and Adhya. Anuj on the other hand, feels disheartened that he is not able to reciprocate to Shruti’s goodness.

The coming episode will see emotions flying high. While Anuj and Anupamaa will find it difficult to manoeuvre this phase of life, Shruti will think with an open mind. Though she will be extremely pained that Anuj does not love her, she will decide to talk it out.

She will think of talking to Anupamaa. Shruti will be seen calling Anupamaa and asking for a time to meet her. This will put both of them in a spot of bother, as both of them will be confused in their mind as to how to answer the other’s questions.

Anupamaa Ep 1196 15th February Written Episode Update

Anuj apologized wholeheartedly to Shruti and told her very clearly that he could not love any other female apart from Anupamaa.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.