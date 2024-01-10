Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti shares her grief with Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) getting back her job at the restaurant, Spice and Chutney. She was grateful to God for the second chance she had received in the newer destination of the USA. As we know, Adhya has seen Anupamaa and does not want to reveal it to Anuj. Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) had a panic attack when she saw Anupamaa in her house.

Adhya rebelled with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) and even told her father to take her out of the place, to some other state in the USA. Both Anuj and Shruti have been tense and do not know the reason for Adhya’s strange behaviour.

The coming episode will see Shruti breaking down as she will be unable to understand Adhya’s emotions. Anupamaa will be eager to know whether all is well at Shruti’s place. She will try calling Shruti, but will restrain from doing so.

However, Shruti will appear at the restaurant and will talk to Anupamaa. Anupamaa and Shruti will get into an emotional talk where Shruti will tell Anupamaa about Adhya being the link that binds her and AK. Shruti will tell Anupamaa that she has been a solid support system for Adhya, but at times, feels that she does not understand what she is going through. Shruti also will share her insecure feeling that she will lose AK because of her inability to understand Adhya.

Anupamaa Ep 1159 9th January Written Episode Update

Anupamaa was helped by Yashpal’s mother when she lost her job. The mother forced her son Yashpal to take Anu back on her job.

What will happen now?

