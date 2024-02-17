Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj forced to work with Tapish

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) are having the emotional stress about their future after their meet-up. On the other hand, there are constant problems happening at the Shah house. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) has an extreme dislike towards Tapish (Kunwar Amar) and does not want him anywhere near his daughter-in-law Dimpy (Nishi Saxena). On the other hand, Vanraj is stressed over Adhik sending legal papers for the custody claim of Ishani.

The coming episode will see Vanraj being hit by a bigger dilemma. Vanraj would have called his boss over for food, and the Shahs would engage in welcoming their guest. But along with the guest, Tapish will also arrive. This will shock Vanraj. The boss will introduce Tapish as their company’s new aspiring face and will ask Vanraj to work together with Tapish.

Vanraj who never wanted to see Tapish’s face, will now be forced to work with him. To add to the drama, Tapish will express his desire to marry Dimpy before Baa and Babuji.

Anupamaa Ep 1196 15th February Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.