Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj slaps Samar

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see a fight between brothers Samar and Paritosh which will end in Vanraj slapping Samar.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Aug,2023 13:55:11
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Ankush’s illegitimate son making his entry into the Kapadia house. This has irked Barkha a lot. On the other hand, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is troubled by the truth that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) is not pregnant with his child. Vanraj pleaded before Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and asked her to hide this fact from his family and not tell anyone in the family, including Anuj.

The coming episode will see further tensions in the Shah family. Samar (Sagar Parekh) and Dimpy (Nisi Saxena) have always been too different with their thoughts, to the extent of accepting work from Malti Devi whose main aim is to put down Anupamaa.

The episode to air will see Samar and Dimpy flaunt their new car. In a talk that will start between brothers Paritosh and Samar, there will be tension when Samar will accuse Toshu of being jealous. Again, Toshu will be mocked for not being in a job. Samar will get angry at Toshu and will talk inappropriately with him, which will irk Vanraj. Vanraj will end up slapping Samar. Samar will get all the more agitated and will get angry at his father.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

