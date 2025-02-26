Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa confronts Parag’s ideologies; Parag walks away from the party

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama at the bachelor party of Prem (Shivam Khajuria). Raahi (Adrija Roy) who was conversing with Prem on a video call, spotted a woman at the party and came rushing with the girl gang. Prem trapped Raahi in his prank wherein it was exposed that the girl in the party was a boy and that all boys were dressed as girls in the dance setup. Together, Prem and Raahi started to dance, and Anupamaa too joined them. We wrote about Parag and Moti Baa’s entry bringing huge drama.

The upcoming episode will see Parag (Rahil Azam) taunting Prem and Anupamaa. He will question Anupamaa and her family’s penchant for dancing. Anupamaa will confront Parag saying that dance is not always bad, and that dance which is enjoyable within the limits of a family, cannot be questioned. However, Parag and Moti Baa will not differ in their thought process. Parag will scold his family members who will burst out in tears. Parag will ask them to come home. He will walk away, leaving everyone in shock.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.