Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Aryan praises his family; Prem and Aryan shower love on Khyati

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Shahs and Kotharis being excited about the upcoming wedding of Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee) and Aryan (Ranndeep R Rai). As we know, Aryan has been struggling with his withdrawal symptoms after abruptly stopping his habit of drug use. We already know that Raghav has been eager to have his life with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). However, Anupamaa has refused Raghav’s alliance offer, saying that she is happy to be in her life. We saw Anupamaa recollecting her life with Anuj.

The upcoming episode will see fun, music and dance with Aryan and Maahi’s haldi ceremony happening. During the ceremony, Aryan will be very happy, and will take a moment to address his family and thank them for all the love they have showered on him. He will call himself lucky to have got this family. Also, Khyati will be shown to be a happy mother with both her sons, Prem and Aryan showering all the love on her.

It will be interesting to see how the track of Aryan proceeds, considering that Ranndeep’s role in Anupamaa is just a cameo.

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.