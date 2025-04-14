Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Khyati goes missing; Anupamaa’s frantic search

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi (Adrija Roy) returning to the Kothari house. Prem reunited with his father Parag Kothari which did not go down well with Aryan. Aryan got manipulative and wanted to keep Prem away from Parag. Meanwhile, Raghav’s aggressiveness was a big worry for Anupamaa, but she was sure that Raghav had a painful past which triggered the anger in him. She was determined to find that out. Amidst this, we know of Khyati (Zalak Desai) staying with Anupamaa at her house. We also wrote about Aryan flirting with Maahi, creating more trouble for Anupamaa.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa dealing with a lot of stress. While Raghav’s anger and past issues will trouble her, she will also be tense with Ishaani’s behaviour. Anupamaa has gotten to know of Ishaani smoking and probably being in bad company too.

The upcoming episode will add to Anupamaa’s problems when Khyati will go missing and it will lead Anupamaa to a frantic search. Anupamaa will be worried for Khyati and will go about looking for her.

Will Khyati be found?

