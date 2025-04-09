Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Khyati’s emotional breakdown; Prem runs to offer support

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Khyati’s (Zalak Desai) past secrets coming out. Prem (Shivam Khajuria) was shocked to know that Khyati chose him and Prarthna and ignored her own son Aryan aka Mohit (Ranndeep R Rai). His hatred for his mother grew while he felt sympathetic for Aryan. Soon, Prem will withdraw his complaint against Mohit, thus setting him free. Amidst all this, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will motivate Khyati to tell her family the secret which she has buried for years.

This will lead to a fierce confrontation in the Kothari house in the upcoming episodes. Parag (Rahil Azam) will be furious in anger, and Moti Baa will not know how to react. This will lead to resentment, anger, frustration and above all, arguments in the family. Raahi will place immense support and side Khyati, while the whole house will question her.

It will end with Khyati’s emotional outburst, which will bring about an unexpected twist. Prem will come running to lend his shoulder of support to Khyati when she will break down. Prem will support her and this will be a very emotional moment between the mother and the son.

Will Prem forgive his mother?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.