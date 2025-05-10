Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Maahi convinces Anupamaa about her feelings; Parag gives consent for Aryan-Maahi wedding

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) having to handle many problems arising between the Shah and Kothari families. We wrote about Anupamaa being questioned about her close bond with Raghav. Maahi and Aryan’s love story has also put Anupamaa on the receiving end. Now, Prarthana coming to Anupamaa’s house for help in a shocking state, opened up another big problem between the Shah and Kothari families.

We wrote about Anupamaa being shocked to see Maahi and Aryan dressed in wedding attires. She tried talking to Maahi is what we wrote.

The upcoming episode will see a transformation in Maahi who will talk about being in genuine love with Aryan. Anupamaa will melt in Maahi’s emotions and will believe her. The turning point will be when Parag Kothari will also melt in emotions and will give his consent to Maahi and Aryan’s wedding.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.