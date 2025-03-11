Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Motibaa questions Raahi; Prem supports Raahi

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Raahi’s (Ardija Roy) bidaai happening in a dramatic way, with both Raahi and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) getting emotional. We wrote about Anupamaa mustering courage and carrying out the duties of a mother by sending her daughter off to her house after marriage. However, Anupamaa had a tough time as she cried, hugging the photo of Anuj. We wrote about Motibaa already explaining to Parag her idea of drawing Raahi into the family business so that they could slowly coax even Prem to get into it.

The upcoming episode will see Raahi’s gruhpravesh happening inside the Kothari house. Prem will stand as a pillar alongside Raahi in all her tense moments in the new house. Motibaa will confront Raahi on taking the side of her mother in blaming and accusing Gautam. When Raahi will try to explain her side, Motibaa will get angry at her. She will remind her that as the Kothari bahu, her intention should always be to keep her family image as priority. However, Prem will question Motibaa on blindly supporting the son-in-law of the house Gautam, without looking deeply into the matter.

What will happen now?

