Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Prem and Raahi get disappointed; take a major decision?

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi (Adrija Roy) giving each other the support when needed, after marriage. Prem was always there for Raahi when she got into any problem in her post-wedding rituals. We saw Raahi taking the help of Prem to make Roti with only one hand. We also saw Prem giving an earphone to Raahi discretely during her Pehli Rasoi, so that she could get the guidance to cook from Anupamaa.

We saw Prem and Raahi eagerly waiting for their letter of consent for admission to the courses they applied for in Mumbai. As we know, Motibaa has already burnt those letters without Prem and Raahi’s knowledge.

In the upcoming episode, the Kothari family will be seen enjoying Holi in grand style. This will be the first festival for the newlyweds Prem and Raahi and they will be jubilant. However, the drama will kickstart when during Holi, they will get to know that they will not be able to enrol in the courses of their choice. They will also know about the wishes of their family which will bother them.

Prem will rebel against his own family, and together, Prem and Raahi will be seen making a big decision to move away from the Kothari family and create a happy home of their own.

OMG!!

It will be interesting to see how the Kothari family will react to this big decision of Prem.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.