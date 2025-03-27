Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Prem goes missing; Is Mohit to be blamed?

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the entry of Mohit (Ranndeep R Rai) creating a sense of intrigue. He is the younger brother of Prem and has a layer of resentment within him. We saw his entry when he saved Raahi (Adrija Roy) in a road mishap and even fought with people to protect her. Raahi brought Mohit home after he was injured. This made Khyati feel uneasy.

The upcoming episode will throw a lot of suspense and tension with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) going missing. All of a sudden, there will be no trace of Prem and Raahi will have a tense time. Her mangalsutra will break, indicating the coming of a bad omen. While Gautam has shown to have anger and hatred towards Prem, it will also be shown that Mohit holds some grudges towards Prem. Raahi will be sent a video of Prem getting involved in a physical fight, after which he will not be able to be traced.

What is wrong with Prem? What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.