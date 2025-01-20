Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Parag Kothari confronts Anupamaa; asks her to leave Prem

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem Kothari (Shivam Khajuria) confronting his father Parag Kothari (Rahil Azam) and asking him to stay away from Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Raahi (Adrija Roy). Prem told his family that he works as a chef with Anupamaa at her Anu Ki Rasoi. This truth left the Kothari family dumbfounded. Also, Prem was quick to tell his family about his love life with Raahi and the fact that they were about to get married soon. We saw Parag making an emergency call to Anupamaa, demanding to meet her immediately.

The upcoming episode will see the big clash happening when Anupamaa and Parag Kothari will meet. Parag will show off his richness by throwing money notes at Anupamaa and asking her to pick them up and leave his son Prem. Anupamaa will be shocked when she will get to know that Prem is the son of Parag Kothari. Anupamaa will show her dignity and class when she will give back to Parag. This is the much-anticipated clash in the show and it will surely be engaging and worth the wait!!

What will happen next? What consequence will this big confrontation have on the story line?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.