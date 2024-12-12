Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Prem’s past comes knocking; Prem reveals his identity

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria), Raahi (Alisha Parveen) and Maahi’s (Spreha Chatterjee) love lives getting all the more complicated with every passing day. As we know, Maahi wanted to be paired up with Prem for the Ram-Sita event. However, Raahi and Prem ended up being seen together on stage. Raahi and Prem harboured secret feelings towards each other, but have not expressed it to each other.

We recently wrote about Prem eventually confessing his feelings before Raahi. We saw Prem saving Raahi from goons, and injuring himself. On the other hand, Maahi told about her love for Prem to Anupamaa.

The upcoming episode will open up a track with intrigue that will dig deep into the past of Prem. Prem will save Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) from a situation where she will be with another girl. The girl will have Prem’s picture along with hers in her wallet. However, when Prem will be asked to talk about his past, he will confide with Anupamaa that he is an orphan.

What is the mystery behind Prem’s past?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries.