Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Raghav confides a truth in Anupamaa; Anupamaa decides to help him

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being relieved after the wedding of Raahi (Adrija Roy) and Prem (Shivam Khajuria). For Raahi, it was a new beginning in a new ambience at the Kothari house. She was consciously tense about being worthy of being called a Kothari bahu. Motibaa planned a lot of post-wedding rituals for Raahi and Prem where there were constant challenges for Raahi to be met. Anupamaa continued to worry for Raahi and prayed that she got well-adjusted to her new life and had no problems.

However, Anupamaa landed in a major soup when she went to the Central Jail to teach dance to the prisoners. Her encounter with an aggressive jailmate, Raghav (Manish Goel) left Anupamaa shocked, as the man tried to attack her.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa gulping down her fear and continuing to be part of the Holi celebrations in the jail. She will see the inmates being in a happy zone, playing with colours. Soon, when Raghav will be smeared all over with red colour of Holi, he will start to scream in fear. While running, he will yet again come face to face with Anupamaa and with folded hands, will tell her that he did not kill anyone and that he was forcibly brought here.

Anupamaa will be so harrowed by the incident that she will hallucinate seeing Raghav say the same words to her in her house. Anupamaa will want to help the person and will decide to meet him.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.