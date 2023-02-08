Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking drama with Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra) fighting with his father of Bapuji’s land property. An enraged Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) had bad-mouthed him and even asked him why he was alive. The next moment Paritosh fainted on the road, and has been brought in a critical condition to the hospital.

While the doctors are examining and testing Paritosh, Vanraj has an emotional breakdown and curses the moment when he asks his son to die. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will also get to know about Paritosh, and will rush with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) to the hospital. Anupamaa will be shocked to see Paritosh’s condition.

Vanraj and Anupamaa will share an emotional moment wherein both will worry over their son’s future, and will talk about how things changed in a second.

Both Vanraj and Anupamaa will receive a further shock when the doctors will confirm that Paritosh has suffered a paralytic stroke.

