Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal and Vandana get dragged into a false news scandal

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) coming in as Vandana’s (Sayli Salunkhe) saviour when she was physically harassed at a job interview site. Kunal taught the man a lesson and even helped Vandana get home as she got unconscious on the road. The sight of Kunal carrying Vandana through the crowd and getting her home, was not liked by Vaibhav. Kunal and Vaibhav did have an altercation when Kunal indirectly revealed to Vaibhav about seeing him with another girl at a cafe.

The coming episode will kickstart a new dawn for both Kunal and Vandana. They will be confident of making it better in their respective struggles. However, a shocking news in the paper will startle them. Kunal will start getting calls and will look for the newspaper. He will be shocked to see the picture of him carrying Vandana in his arms. The news article will state that Kunal Malhotra the music tycoon was spotted with his girlfriend. Vandana will also see the paper and will be shocked. Kunal will wonder who clicked the picture and used it.

How will this news in the paper impact Kunal and Vandana’s lives?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.