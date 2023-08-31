Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut will see Kunal coming to the rescue of the Karmarkar family when goons will attack Hemant. What will happen next? Read this news here.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) and Vaibhav’s (Karan Veer Mehra) marriage date getting fixed. However, there is tension that brews as the demands of Vaibhav’s mother will not be tolerated by Vandana. Amidst all this, we know of Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana having an issue of hatred. We saw how Kunal forced himself to using the toilet of Karmarkars. However, this paved way for him to play violin at the Karmarkar house which was liked by all.

The coming episode will see Vandana and Vaibhav having arguments owing to Vaibhav’s mother’s demands. However, Vaibhav will promise to sort things out between them.

The episode to air will also see Hemant (Vishal Nayak) the brother of Vandana getting into a big problem as the goons from whom he had taken big money will come home to demand for the sum. Things will heat up between the goons and Hemant. There will be a big scene where they will end up beating Hemant before all. Vaibhav will be stopped by his mother from interfering. Vandana who will try to rescue her brother will also be pushed. But it will be Kunal who will come to the family’s rescue and beat up the goons.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.