Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal finds it tough to console Tara

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists happening in the Malhotra house. Kuldeep (Amit Behl) has messed up the life of his son Kunal (Mohit Malik) yet again, after he had fallen in love with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) and had made a new start to his life.

We saw how Vani’s accident drama unfolded and the arrival of Vijay into the Malhotra house further complicated things. Kuldeep made Kunal believe that Vijay was the man with whom his wife Vani had an affair. He also told Kunal that his wife had gifted a house to Vijay and that was Vandana Niwas.

All this prompted Kunal to believe that Vandana entered his life and married him for the sake of revenge. His heart was shattered yet again in love, and he refused to believe anything that Vandana said.

Vandana made the big decision to move out of the Malhotra house.

The coming episode will see Kunal and Vandana having a heartbreak moment when they will brood and cry over their failed marriage. Tara will come to Kunal and will ask her about her mother. Kunal will have no answer but will try to convince Tara that they could have a good family being together. On the other hand, Vandana will remember Tara and will seek forgiveness from her for leaving her.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 190 1st March Written Episode Update

Hemant and Anagha ruined things further for Vandana by lying to Kunal that all in the Karmarkar house knew about Vandana Nivas being Vani’s gift to Vijay.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.