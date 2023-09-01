Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut will see Kunal being livid at the indisciplined work ethics followed in his office. How will Kunal find a solution to his problem? Read to know here.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama with Vaibhav (Karan Veer Mehra) and Vandana’s marriage getting fixed. However, the happy moment of the Karmarkars got spoilt when goons from whom Hemant had taken money from, came home and created a mess. They hit Hemant so badly that it needed Kunal’s intervention to set things right. Kunal not only hit the goons but also shooed them away from the house. However, Vandana disregarded Kunal’s help and yelled at him.

Now the coming drama will focus on Kunal facing more problems with the work ethics at his office being off the mark. He will get very livid at the laid-back attitude of his staff. He will see them chilling in office, having a drink party. He will notice wastage of food and resources which will hit him hard. Kunal will question his staff’s lack of knowledge on the work they are involved in. He will decide to sack them and hire better professionals who are sincere towards work.

Kunal’s urge to find the voice that can change his company’s fate will grow and he will go on a desperate hunt for such a voice. On the other hand, Vandana will be stressed as she will know of the huge debt that her brother is under, and that their house is on problem.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.