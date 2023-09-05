Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Kunal lodging a complaint against Vandana and her family. What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) finding herself at a crossroad despite her wedding being finalized. As we know, Vaibhav (Karan Veer Mehra) and Vandana’s wedding date has been fixed, but the unexpected arrival of the problem related to the house has put things in a mess. As we know, Hemant (Vishal Nayak) had taken a loan from a few men for his company investment and had even given them an assurance against their house papers. So now, the Karmarkars need to return the money in one month, failing which they will be sent out of the house which is their father’s dream. We saw Vandana requesting Vaibhav to postpone the wedding, which Vaibhav did not like.

We also saw the goons beating up Hemant and Vandana and in the process Vedika getting hurt.

The coming episode will see Kunal (Mohit Malik) getting angry and aggressive at the Karmarkars. He will decide to eradicate the mess called Vandana Karmarkar and will decide to lodge a complaint against the family. He will tell the police that the family has problems with a few goons, and that his family has also come into threat owing to the goons coming to the locality often.

Kunal will be seen bringing the police inside Vandana’s house. Vandana will be shocked and will tell Kunal that he did this even after knowing the big problem her family has been into. Kunal will tell that he also tried helping them but he has to safeguard his family too.

What will happen now?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.