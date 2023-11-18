Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Soniya gets jealous of Kunal and Vandana

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) accepting to take responsibility of Tara. However, he is also scared of its consequences and fears getting deprived of Tara’s love later. As of now, Tara has gotten too very close to Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe). However, Vandana committed a big mistake of taking Tara out to meet Soniya. This was not liked by Kunal and he objected to Vandana and Tara’s closeness. Kunsl categorically told Vandana to stay away from Tara as she is not her mother and hence had no decision-making power.

The coming episode will see Vandana apologizing to Kunal for her act of taking Tara to meet Soniya. However, Kunal will ask her to stay away from Tara.

Soniya (Leena Jumani) on the other hand, will be upset on hearing Vandana’s statements for Kunal. Vandana will tell Soniya that she might not have understood Kunal well. Indrajeet will also tell Soniya that Kunal and Vandana’s closeness is something to watch out for.

This will make Soniya jealous of Kunal and Vandana’s closeness.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 88 17th November Written Episode Update

Vandana got Tara to meet Soniya at a public place. Soniya questioned Tara about her father’s behaviour towards her. Vandana tried to tell Soniya that she was misguiding Tara. Kunal got upset at Vandana for allowing Tara to meet Soniya.

What will happen now?

