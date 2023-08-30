Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vandana and Vaibhav's wedding date getting fixed. What will happen now?

Baatein Kuch Ankhaee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) having a fight with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) at regular intervals. He used their washroom and this paved way for Kunal to play Vijay’s violin at the Karmarkar house. Kunal played the violin so beautifully that he mesmerized one and all.

The coming episode will see Vandana being excited about the arrival of Vaibhav (Karan Veer Mehra) and his family to fix their alliance. AS we know, Vaibhav used to be Vandana’s neighbour. They have been in love for a while now. Vandana and Vaibhav will have a romantic moment before their elders, which will not go down well with Vaibhav’s mother and family.

Vaibhav and Vandana will be very happy with this next phase in their love life. Vaibhav’s family and Vandana’s family will finalize the date for the wedding.

However, Vaibhav’s mother will taunt Vandana for being too close to her son before the wedding. She will also tell Vandana’s family to make sure they spend a lot and make it a grand wedding.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.