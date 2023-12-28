Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana gets a warning

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) protecting Soniya (Leena Jumani) in the Malhotra house against the bad deeds of Indroneel. We saw Soniya being indebted to Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana for supporting her. We also saw Soniya harbouring ideas of getting Kunal back in her life, at the cost of sending Vandana out of Kunal’s life.

We saw how Vijay questioned Kunal on his decision of bringing his ex-wife home. Kunal had told Vijay that he will send Soniya out of the house after she gets well and that he knows his responsibilities as the husband of Vandana.

The coming episode will see a sea-change in the attitude of Soniya. She will grow wild with jealousy on seeing Kunal and Vandana’s closeness. She will want to split them apart and send Vandana out of the house. Amidst all this, Vijay will come to the Malhotra house and will send out a stern warning to his daughter Vandana. Vijay will order Vandana to send Soniya out of the house. Vandana will try to calm her father down and will explain the situation to him.

Soniya will start crying and will make a big issue of the event. Pammi Bua will feel sorry for Soniya and will tell her that she will take it up with Kunal.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 128 27th December Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

