Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vandana holding the collar of Kunal's father Kuldeep Malhotra. What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking drama at the party organized by the Malhotras. As we saw, the party was graced by Kuldeep Malhotra (Amit Behl) too. We saw a close moment between Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) and Kunal (Mohit Malik) when they got into a dance performance together. However, Kunal soon felt awkward and moved away from the party.

When he was not present, major drama erupted with Kuldeep Malhotra pushing Atya to the ground.

The coming episode will see Vandana reacting to Kuldeep’s action. She will hold Kuldeep Malhotra by his collar and ask him how he could do this. This will shock Kuldeep. Kunal without realizing what Kuldeep had done earlier, will be baffled to see Vandana holding his father by his collar. He will come in between and will yell at Vandana and will ask her to get out.

Kuldeep will cry that he has been humiliated. He will demand his son to take revenge on the Karmarkars for doing so.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 25 14th September Written Episode Update

Vandana and Kunal got into a close dance moment at the party. Kunal got uneasy and left the party. Pammi blamed the Karmarkars for humiliating her friends, which created a big issue.

What will happen now?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.