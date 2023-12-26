Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana saves Soniya

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) bringing Soniya (Leena Jumani) to his house. Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) was shocked to see Kunal doing so but respected his decision and welcomed Soniya inside. Soniya thanked Vandana for being magnanimous enough and letting her stay in the house. However, Kunal continued to have close moments with Soniya who remembered him of his past.

The coming episode will see Indroneel (Amit Pachori) coming to Kunal’s house to take Soniya along. However, Vandana will stand tall between Indro and Soniya. But Indro will be too tough for Vandana to handle. He will push Vandana aside, and she will get injured. Indroneel will drag Soniya and will try to take her out, when Vandana will take a knife and will threaten to attack Indro if he does not leave Soniya.

Vandana will muster courage and will win over Indro’s power. She will be about to tell Kunal about it when Soniya will seek a promise from Vandana that she will not allow Kunal to know about this incident.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 126 25th December Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.