Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana’s dramatic entry

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana deciding to find justice for Mrunal by talking to Vaibhav. At the same time, Tara was waiting for her at the school dance competition. We wrote about how Soniya wanted to dance with Tara. But Tara had clearly told that she would dance only with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe).

The coming episode will see Vandana fighting against time and trying to make it to dance with Tara. However, Vaibhav will make it impossible for Vandana to come on time. He will not only fight with her and waste her time, but will also take the car keys which will mean that Vandana will not have a means of transport to reach the venue on time. Vandana will be seen taking a bike and driving it to reach the venue.

When Tara will be forced to dance with Soniya, she will protest on stage. Vandana will make her dramatic entry in the two-wheeler with the helmet on. She will persuade Tara to dance on stage.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 135 4th January Written Episode Update

Vandana convinced Kunal to keep Mrunal at their house. Vandana showered her motherly love on both Tara and Mrunal.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.