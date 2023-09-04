Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vedika getting injured at the hands of the goons who will come to trouble the Karmakrkars. What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen the hardships that Kunal Malhotra (Mohit Malik) and Vandana Karmarkar (Sayli Salunkhe) are going through. As we know, Kunal is in search of a good voice that can catapult his music company to the top again. Vandana whose wedding is fixed with Vaibhav, is facing big trauma as her brother Hemant needs to repay a big amount, failing which they will lose their father’s house. Vandana tried talking to Vaibhav to postpone the wedding and delay it by two months, so that she sets her family free of the debt in that phase. However, Vaibhav developed cold feet and showed signs of not accepting the request of Vandana.

The coming episode will see Vedika (Ankita Mayank Sharma) giving her brother Kunal a pleasant Rakshabandhan gift by coming to India to stay with him. As we know, Kunal was missing his sister, and had even called to speak to her. But his father had not allowed him to speak to his sister. And now, Vedika and her daughter Parisa will come to the penthouse looking for Kunal. At the same time, the goons will come and trouble Vandana again for money. Vedika will try to come in the way to protect Vandana, and in the process will be beaten on the head. Kunal will appear on the spot to see his sister bleeding. His heart will break and he will rush to their support.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.