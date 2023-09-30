Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal threatens Vaibhav

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Kunal (Mohit Malik) struggling to come to terms with the truth that he knows of Vaibhav’s (Karan Veer Mehra) flirtatious behaviour. As we know, Kunal very clearly is aware of the secret affair between Vaibhav and Vandana’s (Sayli Salunkhe) sister Mrunal. He has tried to hint the same to Vandana, but Vandana has a blind faith in Vaibhav which has stopped her from seeing the truth.

We have seen how Kunal has mellowed down in his attitude after finding Vandana’s sincerity towards her job. However, he has been in a dilemma of whether to tell Vandana the truth or not. With time ticking, Vandana and Vaibhav’s wedding is scheduled to happen in the next three days.

The coming episode will see Kunal being invited to Vandana and Vaibhav’s wedding by Vijay. Kunal will be frustrated when Vijay will ask Kunal to be easy on Vandana and not daunt her with work till the wedding is over. Kunal will be angry at the Karmarkars for not seeing what is happening.

Kunal will also have a face-off with Vaibhav and Mrunal. Kunal will tell them that he is aware of their secret affair. Kunal will threaten Vaibhav to straighten up and leave all his wrongdoings before his marriage to Vandana. However, Vaibhav will taunt Kunal for having a liking for Vandana. Kunal who has lost his love earlier, will feel sad for Vandana and will pray that the wedding gets halted for some reason or the other.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 40 29th September Written Episode Update

Vandana was in a happy mood as she was getting married in three days. On the other hand, Mrunal threatened Vaibhav to stop the wedding and tell her family that he was in love with her and not Vandana.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.