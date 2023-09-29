Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal's dilemma to tell Vandana the truth

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Kunal being in a dilemma to tell Vandana the truth about Mrunal and Vaibhav's secret affair.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Sep,2023 15:41:10
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) catching Vaibhav (Karan Veer Mehra) and Mrunal in their dirty act of love. As we know, Vaibhav has been having a secret affair with Vandana’s (Sayli Salunkhe) sister and is about to marry Vandana. Vandana is kept in the dark, and does not know anything about Mrunal’s affair with Vaibhav.

As we know, the situations between Kunal and Vandana have been changing like quick changes in seasons. Kunal who had employed Vandana as his Personal Assistant at work, was soon impressed with her sincerity towards her job. On the other hand, Kunal tried to provide hints to Vandana about Vaibhav’s character, but Vandana refused to believe it.

Vandana was seen to be grateful to Kunal as he brought back her brother who had run away from the family. Now, the coming episode will see tension increasing on how Vaibhav will react, given that his wedding with Vandana will soon happen.

The coming episode will see Vandana in a joyous mood as her wedding date gets nearer. However, this will put Kunal in a bigger dilemma and he will try to tell Vandana and her family about Vaibhav and Mrunal’s affair.

On the other hand, Mrunal will threaten Vaibhav asking him to stop his wedding with her sister Vandana.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 39 28th September Written Episode Update

Will Kunal tell Vandana the truth? What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.

