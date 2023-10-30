Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Vandana sees Vaibhav and Mrunal together

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) not happy with Tara being at his house. Hence we saw how Kunal forcefully dropped Tara at Soniya’s house. In the wee hours of the night, Tara eloped from home, only to be caught by a gang of kidnappers. Tara’s frantic call to Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) at the wee hours of the night raised panic. Vandana sought the help of Kunal to save the kid.

The coming episode will see Kunal and Vandana chasing the car that the kidnappers will be driving in which they are taking Tara. Kunal will force the car to stop and will beat all the goons. Tara will be very happy that her father has saved her. She will hug him and tell him that she loves him and will address him as Papa and will call him as her Superhero too.

Tara will pray to God as instructed by Vandana and request for her heart’s wish. Later, at home, Kunal will call Soniya and will tell her that he will keep Tara at his house. This will please both Vandana and Tara.

On the day of Dussehra, the Durga puja will be on. Vandana will be very happy and will dance expressing her happiness. However, her happiness will be short-lived as she will witness the shocking moment of Vaibhav (Karan Vir Mehra) and Mrunal being together. Mrunal will ask Vaibhav to fill her hairline with Sindoor and Vaibhav will do it. Vandana will be stunned to see this.

In the wee hours of the night, Vandana got a call from Tara who told her that she had walked out of Soniya’s house. Vandana will also worry about Tara and will ask Kunal to come along to search for Tara.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.