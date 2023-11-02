Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Vandana stands for herself; fights against her own family

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) has gotten to know about Vaibhav’s secret love affair with Mrunal. She has also got to know that most in her family knew of this relationship, but none of them dared to tell her about it. Atya, Anagha and Hemant, even after knowing about it, decided to keep quiet and allowed Vandana to marry Vaibhav.

The coming episode will see Vandana finally emerging after knowing the truth. She will question the integrity of her family and will tell them that even an outsider is better than them.

Vandana will confront both Vaibhav and Mrunal. Vaibhav will openly blame it on Vandana’s appearance and age and will say that Mrunal is a lot better than her.

Vandana will decide to stand up for herself, even without the support of her family. She will ask Mrunal not to stay in the house and will refuse to sell Vandana Niwas.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 72 1st November Written Episode Update

Vandana saw Vaibhav and Mrunal together and fainted. Kunal brought her home and exposed before Vandana’s family the atrocities of Vaibhav and Mrunal.

What will happen next?

