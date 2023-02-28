Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Malishka gets angry at Rishi and makes him remember the promise that he made to her. Malishka mentions that she would wait for a kiss from him at the party. Rishi tells her ordeal to Lakshmi and asks if he can kiss her instead of Malishka. Lakshmi gets shocked and leaves the room. Later, Lakshmi finds a bag and a letter from Rishi. The latter gifts Lakshmi a dress for Valentine’s day party.

Lakshmi and Rishi make a grand entry at the party which makes Malishka, Neelam and others upset. However, Malishka asks Rishi to dance with him and she tries to get romantic with him. Meanwhile, Balwinder decides to seek revenge and hence enters Oberoi mansion to ruin Rishi and Lakshmi’s valentine’s party.

Now, in the coming episode, Lakshmi faints according to Malishka’s plan. Soon, the latter asks Rishi to kiss her. However, Lakshmi gains consciousness and witnesses Balwinder forcing himself on her. She pushes him and rushes down to tell everyone. However, while coming down, she loses consciousness and falls down. Rishi witnesses her and saves Lakshmi. Later, Rishi tries to wake up Lakshmi but she fails to gain consciousness. Soon, Rishi gives give rescue breaths to her and saves Lakshmi’s life.

How will Malishka react to this drama?

