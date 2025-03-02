Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Goes Missing, Shalu Refuses For Engagement

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). The show has been running for three and a half years and continues to rule over hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Malishka conspires against Lakshmi and locks her in the cold storage. Lakshmi tries to call Rishi to seek help, but he refuses to answer in order to do tit for tat.

In the upcoming episode, Aayush confesses his love for Shalu and tells her he will show her immense love for the rest of their lives. Anushka gets jealous and plans to do something dangerous. Anushka thinks that if Aayush doesn’t live, then he won’t be able to enjoy his life with Shalu. Later, the priest asks Neelam to begin the engagement ceremony.

However, Shalu looks around and asks about Lakshmi. She refuses the engagement ceremony, saying that she wants to wait for Lakshmi. Aayush, Harleen and Rishi try to find Lakshmi but she goes missing. The priest tells Neelam that the Muhurat may end soon and asks for an engagement.

It will be interesting to see if Shalu and Aayush get engaged.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?